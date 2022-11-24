Man shot by woman after 2-vehicle crash, altercation on far West Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police say a woman shot a man after a 2-vehicle crash turned into an altercation on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman shot a man after a 2-vehicle crash turned into an altercation on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. in the 6800 block of Culebra Road, not far from Loop 410 and Potranco Road.

According to police, a man in a white sedan had side-swiped a black Tahoe sport utility vehicle with a woman and three kids inside. That’s when, police say, after the sedan crashed into a fence, the man got out and tried to get into the SUV, but the woman instead pulled out a gun and shot him.

Police say they are still trying to sort out the details and have since taken a statement from the woman. It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

The man was transported by ambulance to University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. There were no reports of any other injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.