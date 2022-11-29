KSAT Community December Town Hall

During the next KSAT Community Town Hall we'll be discussing seasonal depression.

SAN ANTONIO – Among the takeaways from the past couple of years, selfcare has been a major focus of priority for a lot of us. We’ve learned to give ourselves permission to not be okay sometimes.

How we feel is important. Our mood can influence or guide the choices we make. It can modify how we choose to engage in activities or withdraw from them.

Experiencing emotional highs and lows over a small span of time isn’t uncommon; our moods can fluctuate just as we transition from one season into another.

However, there are circumstances where a person’s mood can be significantly altered whenever the seasons change.

Noticeably, you are someone you love can fall into a type of repeated depression during specific times of the year.

Join us, December 6th for a KSAT Community town hall discussion on seasonal depression.

We’ll examine some of the warning signs, contributing factors, who is most vulnerable and best options for coping.

If you have any questions about seasonal depression, send them to us and we’ll share the response during the town hall.

