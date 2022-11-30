60º

$8.3 million in meth seized at Laredo port of entry

Drugs confiscated at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

$8.3 million in meth seized at Laredo port of entry. (United States Customs and Border Protection)

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a Laredo port of entry seized $8.3 million of methamphetamine.

The seizure happened Monday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo.

According to a press release, CBP officers referred a 34-year-old man in a 2005 International tractor hauling an empty trailer for secondary inspection.

Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, officers found a total of 913 pounds of methamphetamine within the tractor, said CBP.

The drugs had a combined street value of $8,399,905, according to the release.

CBP seized the narcotics, the tractor, and the trailer.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.

