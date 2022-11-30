Report: Converse police officer charged with DWI flipped vehicle several times, denied being the driver

SAN ANTONIO – A Converse police officer accused of driving drunk flipped his vehicle several times and told officers he was not behind the wheel, San Antonio police records obtained Wednesday show.

Officer Juston Alexander, 23, was taken into custody Friday night after the single-vehicle crash at Applewhite Rd. and S. Zarzamora St., on the city’s South Side.

A witness told San Antonio police Alexander was weaving in and out of traffic before he crashed into a ditch, a warrant to draw Alexander’s blood states.

A second witness said Alexander’s vehicle flipped several times and that he was the only person inside when onlookers went to pull him from the wrecked vehicle.

Alexander had a strong odor of intoxicants, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet, the warrant states.

He told police he was a passenger in the vehicle and that the driver ran away.

A search of the area conducted by SAPD officers found no other people.

Alexander refused to provide the arresting officer his information and would not take part in a standard field sobriety test, according to the warrant.

Alexander was then taken into custody and booked for DWI.

Converse Police Department Chief Bobby Lane told KSAT Wednesday that Alexander has been placed on administrative duty and assigned to desk work, pending an internal investigation.

Alexander is scheduled to be arraigned in County Court 1 on Dec. 27, court records show.