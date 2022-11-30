San Antonio Zoo maintains excellence in animal welfare certification

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has earned an excellence in animal welfare certificate from the American Humane organization.

Nationally recognized as a certifier of animal welfare practices, the American Humane corporation conducted a thorough review of the San Antonio Zoo’s practices before awarding it the certification, according to a release.

The accreditation, valid till Feb. 2026, confirms excellence in animal health, housing, and positive social interactions with animals and handlers, according to a release.

“We are pleased that American Humane has recognized San Antonio Zoo once again for our efforts to provide world-class animal care and focus on animal welfare,” said President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow. “Our entire zoo crew works tirelessly to provide the absolute best for the animals in our care and continually strive to be a leader in excellence in animal care, animal welfare, education, and conservation.”

Earlier this year, Blooloop named the wildlife park No. 2 in the U.S. for its animal welfare, education, and conservation efforts.

Also on KSAT.com: