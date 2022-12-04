Driver suspected of driving intoxicated after crashing into SAPD SUV

The San Antonio police SUV was struck while responding to an earlier crash.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is under investigation for driving while intoxicated after they crashed into a San Antonio Police car early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on I-10 at West Avenue, according to SAPD.

Police at the scene said officers had responded to a crash on I-10 when they attempted to reposition their vehicles to avoid being hit.

While repositioning, a pickup truck slammed into the back of one officer’s SUV. The officer was not injured in the crash, said SAPD.

The pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

According to SAPD, the driver is currently under investigation for Driving While Intoxicated.

The individuals from the original crash were not injured.