CPS Energy to host a virtual meeting asking for the community’s input on San Antonio’s energy future

CPS Energy to host a virtual meeting asking for the community’s input in San Antonio’s energy future.

SAN ANTONIO – This week, CPS Energy is hosting a meeting asking for the San Antonio community’s input about the city’s future energy endeavors.

The virtual community meeting will be from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

CPS hopes to provide the community with information about the energy planning process and gather feedback about what customers would like to see included in San Antonio’s future energy projects, according to a release.

Energy specialists will be at the meeting to provide insight into the energy system planning effort and give information on the utility’s current power generation portfolio and environmental efforts.

CPS Energy workers will be available to answer questions, and opportunities for comment and feedback will be available to the public.

Those interested in attending can register online.

Community members can also voice their feedback on the CPS Energy online survey, which closes on Friday, Dec 9.

