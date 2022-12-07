King Jay Davila’s grandmother reaches plea agreement in infant’s death

SAN ANTONIO – The grandmother of 8-month-old King Jay Davila has reached a plea agreement for her involvement in the infant’s death.

Beatrice Sampayo has been ordered to make a $1,000 donation to Child Safe in addition to paying a fine of $1,500. She also agreed to 10 years of probation.

Sampayo, the mother of Christopher Davila — King Jay’s father, was arrested six days after the boy disappeared. She was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Relatives previously claimed Sampayo was the mastermind behind the cover-up of King Jay’s death.

Authorities believe King Jay died on Jan. 4, 2019, and an elaborate scheme was planned to stage a kidnapping in order to cover up his death.

On Jan. 10, 2019, after a six-day search for King Jay, the boy’s father led investigators to the baby’s body, which was buried in a backpack in a field less than a mile from Davila’s home in the 5800 block of Castle Brook Drive.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was blunt-force trauma.

During an investigation into King Jay’s disappearance, a witness told police he overheard Davila telling his mother about his son falling and being injured. The witness told police he later saw Davila and Sampayo in the driveway “visibly upset and crying,” and hugging each other.

King Jay’s mother, Angie Torres, was also arrested in the case along with Sampayo and Davila.

Torres was sentenced to eight years in prison in October 2021. She pleaded guilty to a tampering with evidence charge.

Davila was sentenced earlier in 2021 to 40 years in prison, also part of a plea deal.

The trio has all previously been targets in custody. A previous KSAT report states that Davila was placed in protective custody due to the nature of the charges against him.

Torres was jumped by three inmates shortly after her arrest and Sampayo was spat on after her initial arrest while being escorted from her cell in the infirmary.

