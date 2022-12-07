One person dead after shooting near Helotes, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s far West Side, near Helotes, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park near Silver Pond and Summerbrook.

Upon arrival, officers found one person dead inside the home. Police said there was a domestic disturbance at the location.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting, said SAPD.

There are currently no suspects, police said.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.