One person dead after shooting near Helotes, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 10000 block of Silver Park

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to shooting on Northwest Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s far West Side, near Helotes, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park near Silver Pond and Summerbrook.

Upon arrival, officers found one person dead inside the home. Police said there was a domestic disturbance at the location.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting, said SAPD.

There are currently no suspects, police said.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

