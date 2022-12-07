San Antonio police increase efforts on retail thefts during holiday season

San Antonio police have increased their focus on certain types of crimes that trend during the holiday season, including vehicle burglaries and retail theft.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have increased their focus on certain types of crimes that trend during the holiday season, including vehicle burglaries and retail theft.

Anthony Tellez, a North Side resident, said he was visiting a neighborhood pharmacy when the sight of men dressed in black, with their faces covered, carrying duffle bags made him stop before going in.

“I will never forget the way they marched in. I’m telling you, they marched in like soldiers, like they were going to the front line to battle,” he remembered.

Tellez said the thieves walked out with their duffle bags full.

Comments on an online post had other area residents chiming in about that smash-and-grab and others they had witnessed at different retail stores.

SAPD has discussed its specialized unit that deals with retail thefts and vehicle burglaries that worked during the holiday season.

“We’ve started to see more individuals entering stores and just blatantly running out without purchasing,” said an undercover SAPD officer.

Many times those types of items end up being sold for incredibly low prices online or at other locations. SAPD says that should be a red flag that those items are stolen.

If you have any information on any crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.