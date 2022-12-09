Reward offered for info on gunman who killed 30-year-old man during argument outside Walgreens on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man during an argument at a Walgreens parking lot.

Ricardo Ortega, 30, was shot just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 4700 block of West Commerce Street, near S. Gen. McMullen on the West Side.

A Crime Stoppers report states that Ortega was in a vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot. At some point, an argument started between Ortega and someone in a nearby vehicle.

That person opened fire, striking Ortega in the abdomen, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family member of the victim said he saw a black vehicle drive off after the shooting.

Police have not been able to locate the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

