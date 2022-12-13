71º

Feud between two men leads to shooting on West Side, SAPD says

Shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of San Judas

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a man being shot and hospitalized on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of San Judas.

Police at the scene said a 42-year-old man crossed paths with an acquaintance and exchanged words before hearing gunshots.

The victim told police he was walking away from the 32-year-old man when he noticed a laser pointed at him.

SAPD said the man was shot in the lower left leg and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, the victim told police the two had a previous history that led to the shooting.

After questioning, the suspect was located and detained by SAPD.

A handgun was found at the location; police are in the process of getting a warrant to obtain the weapon.

