Body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County

BSCO is investigating after a man's body was found dumped near Quintana and Kearney Roads on Dec. 12, 2022.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a ditch in the southwest part of the county.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a passerby found the body at about 9 a.m. in the 14000 block of Quintana Road near Kinney Road.

The victim was partially clothed.

Salazar said investigators have tentatively identified the man, who he described as an African-American male in his early 30s.

The sheriff asked anyone who may have a missing family member who matches that description to contact BCSO at 210-335-6070 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

