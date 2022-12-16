51º

LIVE

Local News

Fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne leads to hours-long closure

It’s unknown how many victims died in the crash

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Boerne, I-10, Traffic Alert, Crash

BOERNE, Texas6 p.m. Update:

The interstate has been reopened and the crash scene has been cleared, according to Boerne police.

Original:

A fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne has led to an hours-long closure on the interstate and a traffic buildup, according to Boerne police.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Friday on I-10 in Boerne.

Police said I-10 westbound from Christus Parkway past Highway 46 has been shut down as emergency crews and police tend to the crash.

It’s unknown how many victims died in the crash, but one vehicle was involved.

Drivers in the area can expect the shutdown to last for several hours. Police are urging drivers to find alternate routes, slow down and give first responders space to work.

KSAT will bring you more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter