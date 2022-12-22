Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side

Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road.

According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.

If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

