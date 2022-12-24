Search underway for suspect involved in shooting at SE Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex led to a crash in the parking lot and a suspect is still on the run, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12:24 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of E Southcross Blvd.

Officers were initially called for a suspicious person, but when police arrived, they heard gunshots coming from inside the apartment complex.

Two people -- a 20-year-old man and a woman -- reportedly crashed their car into two parked vehicles, according to SAPD. Their vehicle was also riddled with bullet holes.

No one was injured. Police said the pair initially went to the complex to meet with the suspect.

An argument broke out between them and the suspect pulled a gun and shot at the man and woman, according to police.

The 20-year-old man returned fire as they drove away from the suspect, SAPD said. Their vehicle was hit by the gunfire and moments later, they crashed into the parked cars.

The suspect is still on the run and the investigation continues.

Also on KSAT: