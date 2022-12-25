New Braunfels nonprofit helps abused children feel safer in their own homes with room transformations

Children who have been sexually abused can now feel safer in their own homes, thanks to the organization Room Redux.

The founder of Room Redux was selected from thousands of organizations as one of L’Oréal’s Women Of Worth.

Since 2020, Room Redux has completed 185 room transformations to help with the healing process for the entire home.

“We paint, we’ll do murals, light fixtures, decor, new furniture, always a new mattress, new bedding,” Vybiral said.

CEO Susie Vybiral said every room transformation is tailored to the child’s interest and their path to healing after experiencing abuse.

“We also speak with a counselor to find out what kind of therapeutic tools should we put in that room. What’s going to make them feel empowered and feel comfortable in their own space? So it could be tons of squishies. It can be fidget toys,” Vybiral said.

Vybiral said the transformation extends from their bedroom into the confidence they bring to the world.

“We find out that their grades go up. We find out that they stand a little taller. They realize that they are worth it. They are worthy,” Vybiral said. “We did a room transformation right before Christmas one year and they hadn’t celebrated or put up decorations in five years and now they do.”

As the National L’Oréal’s Women of Worth Honoree, Room Redux was awarded $45,000, which will transform over 10 children’s lives.

To volunteer or apply for a room transformation, click here.