One driver arrested, second driver wanted in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people

Hammer John Felan is facing 5 felony charges after a crash that seriously injured 3 people. Police said he was street racing.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested one driver and are searching for a second believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said just before 9 p.m., Felan was driving a Pontiac GTO in the westbound lanes and was racing another driver believed to be in a white Volkswagon GTI with a black stripe.

Felan lost control near WT Montgomery Road and hit the median and then ended up in the eastbound lanes, where he collided with another vehicle.

A woman in her 40s and her 10-year-old daughter were both seriously injured and transported to University Hospital for treatment.

The passenger in Felan’s car was critically injured with extensive injuries and has not yet been identified.

“The reason we have not been able to identify her is that she had some pretty substantial injuries. She was in and out of surgeries all morning,” Salazar said

Felan is facing five felony charges, including two counts of racing on the highway with serious bodily injury or death, one count of injury to a child, one count of racing on the highway and one count of racing without a license. His bonds total more than $325,000.

Salazar said he did not know if Felan knew the driver in the Volkswagon GTI with a black stripe that he is accused of racing.

The sheriff said deputies are working to identify the driver who left the scene after the crash. That driver could face charges similar to Felan’s, in addition to charges for leaving the scene of the crash, Salazar said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or caught the street racing on dashcam video is asked to contact BCSO by phone at 210-335-6070 or by email at bcsotips@bexar.org.

Salazar called street racing an epidemic.

“They’re out there showing a lot of disregard for human life, including their own and their passengers,” Salazar said.