BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says

Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, faces an assault charge

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

BCSO cadet Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2022, and charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a 3rd degree felony. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials.

Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony.

The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Culebra Road, according to BCSO.

The victim told deputies that Gutierrez started arguing with her because she wanted to go back to her hometown.

According to information provided by BCSO, the woman was choked “until she was unable to breathe.”

Gutierrez then left the scene and reported to BCSO for his assigned shift, officials said.

After the victim called 911, Gutierrez was “immediately removed from his assigned working section,” BCSO officials said.

He was interviewed by investigators and then arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail on a bond of $15,000.

Gutierrez had been employed with the sheriff’s office since Oct. 31, 2022, and was slated to go through the next detention academy.

After his arrest, he was terminated.

BCSO officials said the Public Integrity Unit is handling the criminal investigation while BCSO Internal Affairs is conducting a separate but concurrent administrative investigation.

