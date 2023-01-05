West Side motel where police shot, wounded man has been site of other incidents

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side motel where San Antonio police shot and wounded a man Wednesday night has seen its share of police activity in recent months, including the arrest of a capital murder suspect.

The most recent incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., after officers responded to the last of two calls regarding a man with a gun in the parking lot of the Luxury Inn.

Chief William McManus says police had visited the property, located in the 1400 block of Culebra Road, about two hours prior but could not find the 911 caller.

When they came back later, however, they found him in the parking lot.

“(He) reported that he was arguing with the guy. The guy was waving the gun around,” McManus said.

Officers found out the man with the gun, by that point, had gone back to his room.

McManus said two officers then headed that way to try to talk to him.

“One officer walked up, the other officer stayed in the parking lot, knocked on the door. The first thing that came out of the door was the gun,” he said.

In response, McManus said, both officers drew their own weapons and fired.

The man in the motel room was shot several times in his upper body.

“That is preliminary information,” McManus cautioned. “(I) have not seen the body cam but that is what witnesses reported.”

The man who was shot was in critical condition at a hospital as of late Wednesday night, McManus said.

No one else was hit by the gunfire, but even in his store across the street, Noor Jamal Jann says he was left rattled by the commotion.

“Being close enough to a crime scene like that, it scared us,” he said. “It’s worrisome that you see people that are criminals and that kind of stuff.”

It is not the first time, though, that the property has seen that kind of police presence.

In July, members of the U. S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force kicked in the door of a second floor room at the Luxury Inn and arrested capital murder suspect Juan Antonio Reyes, 24.

Reyes is one of two people accused of shooting and killing a man and woman July 7.

Firefighters found both bodies after putting out a fire that morning at the victims’ home in the 900 block of Waverly Avenue.

Since June of last year, SAPD officers also have been called to the motel more than half a dozen times, mostly for disturbances.

After the shooting Wednesday night, McManus said the two officers will be placed on administrative duty until the investigation is complete.

Police so far have not released the names of anyone involved.