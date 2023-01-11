Woman accused of stabbing man in head, neck during argument

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man in his head and neck during an argument, according to San Antonio police.

Loretta Oppelt, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Monday, Oppelt and the male victim, 51, were arguing over an incident involving her sister. Both the suspect and victim have known each other for about four years, police said.

At some point during the argument, Oppelt pulled out a knife and attacked him, the affidavit states.

The man was stabbed four times in the back of the head and the neck area.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition and the suspect fled the scene.

Police later contacted the suspect, who said she used a knife to attack him “because she was upset,” the affidavit states.

Oppelt said she gave the knife back to someone who let her borrow it.

She was taken into custody on Tuesday. Her bond is set at $100,000.

