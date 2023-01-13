Man bragged about stabbing another man in face, neck following argument, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the face and neck last month near the Hays Street Bridge.

San Antonio police said on the night of Dec. 27, a 46-year-old man and a woman had an argument under the bridge, and several people demanded that he leave the group.

He walked away and was followed by Romelo Barker, 28, police said.

Barker then stabbed him in the face and neck, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The stabbing victim was able to walk to a QT convenience store to call for help. Police said he was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with a large laceration across the left side of his face.

The affidavit states that Barker returned to the group and started “bragging about how he took care of the victim because he disrespected the female that he was arguing with.”

Records show Barker was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $85,000.

Read also: