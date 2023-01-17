Video: Man attempts to abduct Washington barista through drive-thru window

A man was caught on camera attempting to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window in Washington on Monday.

AUBURN, Washington – A man was caught on camera attempting to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window in Washington on Monday.

A video shared by the Auburn Police Department showed a man attempting to use a looped zip tie device to drag a girl through a drive-thru window.

The girl was able to fight off the man, police said.

APD says the man has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read “Chevrolet.”

APD says the man has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet."

The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023.

The incident takes place during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

The Texas Department of Public Safety shared a list of indicators of human trafficking along with additional resources.

“Human traffickers are a serious threat to the safety of our communities, and it is up to all of us to be aware to stop the cycle,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By being alert and notifying law enforcement of something that doesn’t seem right, you can help someone from a situation in which they are unable to help themselves.”