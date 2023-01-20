60º

Workforce Solutions to host ‘Ready to Work’ information session for people looking for jobs, training

Session will be held on Jan. 26

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIOWorkforce Solutions is hosting a ‘Ready to Work’ information session for San Antonio community members looking for careers.

The training sessions put on by Workforce Solutions are intended to help those looking for meaningful training opportunities that could lead to employment opportunities, a news release said.

The January session will be led by Chrysalis Ministries, a company that helps former inmates find jobs.

The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Chrysalis Ministries Family Renewal Center located at 509 San Pedro Ave.

Those who attend should bring proof of eligibility to work in the United States, proof of San Antonio residency, and proof of household income, if available, a news release said.

More information is available online.

