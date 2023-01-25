Toadzilla might be heaviest toad ever discovered, reports say

Conway National Park rangers in Queensland, Australia may have just found the heaviest toad ever discovered.

Referred to as “toadzilla,” Australian government officials said the amphibian was discovered earlier this month and tipped the scales at just under six pounds.

“Ranger Kylee Gray said a snake slithering across the track forced them to stop their vehicle, and when she stepped out and looked down, she gasped when she saw the monster cane toad,” government officials said.

“I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was,” Gray said.

Cane toads are poisonous and considered to be one of the worst invasive species in the world.

“They will feed on almost any terrestrial animal and compete with native amphibians for food and breeding habitats. Their toxic secretions are known to cause illness and death in domestic animals that come into contact with them, such as dogs and cats, and wildlife, such as snakes and lizards,” according to the Global Invasive Species Database.

“Human fatalities have been recorded following ingestion of the eggs or adults,” the database website states.

An ABC news article states that “toadzilla” was euthanized and taken to Queensland Museum in Brisbane.

