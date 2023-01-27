Man charged with bestiality after Instagram videos show him abusing animals, court records show

Jonathan David Casanova Garcia was arrested in Jan. 2023 and charged with bestiality.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and is accused of abusing animals after someone reported his disturbing social media posts to police.

Jonathan David Casanova Garcia, 19, is charged with bestiality, a state jail felony.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a man reported to San Antonio police that Casanova Garcia made a threat against a bar and had other disturbing posts on his Instagram page.

The affidavit states that as investigators monitored Casanova Garcia’s Instagram page, he posted a story showing himself partially undressed and committing a sex act on a dog.

Casanova Garcia also is alleged to have posted photos of a cat that appeared to have been abused and then killed.

A video showed Casanova Garcia burying the cat in a yard, according to the affidavit.

On his Instagram page, Garcia identified himself by posting a photo of his booking form that included all of his personal identifying information.

Investigators compared the photos and videos Casanova Garcia posted on Instagram with his booking photos.

Jail records show Casanova Garcia has been arrested several times, including last week on two assault charges.

Casanova Garcia is in jail with a bond set at $40,000.