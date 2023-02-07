Have you seen him? SAPD searches for suspect in Southwest Side robbery

SAPD is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a Southwest Side robbery.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a Southwest Side robbery.

The robbery happened at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 at a Walgreens located in the 7000 block of S. Zarzamora Street.

Police said a man walked into the store and stole merchandise.

When confronted by a store employee, the man threatened them with a bladed tool.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.