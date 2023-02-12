4-year-old killed in mobile home fire in SW Bexar County identified by medical examiner

Update:

A child who died in a mobile home fire in southwest Bexar County earlier this month has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Azariaha Elisabeth Llamas, 4, was killed in the fire that happened in the 17900 block of Shepherd Road, near Fowler Road on Feb. 12, the ME said.

The mobile home, where Llamas and multiple others were staying, was engulfed by flames when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters weren’t able to go inside the home due to the intensity of the flames. However, once the fire was under control, they made their way inside, SAFD said.

Llamas was found deceased inside the home, fire officials confirmed. At last check, two other people sustained severe burns and were taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Original:

A 4-year-old was found dead, and multiple others are injured after a mobile home became engulfed in flames early Sunday, according to Bexar County officials.

The fire happened around 9:18 a.m. in the 17900 block of Shepherd Road, near Fowler Road in southwest Bexar County.

When firefighters arrived, they found the mobile home completely engulfed by flames. They also learned someone was trapped inside, according to the Bexar County Assistant Public Information Officer Tom Peine.

Due to the intensity of the flames, fire crews were initially unable to get inside the mobile home. Fire crews then began to extinguish the fire, and during the response, one firefighter suffered a minor burn.

Once the fire was under control, crews made their way inside the mobile home and found one person deceased, according to Peine.

The Bexar County Medical Examiners’ office later released the deceased individual’s age as a 4-year-old child. The identity of the child has not been released.

Two other people who live at the home were taken to an area hospital with severe burns, officials said.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies aided in the fire response. Two deputies were taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and one deputy was treated for severe burns, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.