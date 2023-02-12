Man shot, critically injured after tasing off-duty officer outside far West Side restaurant, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and critically injured after tasing an off-duty Somerset police officer outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of SW Loop 410, on the far West Side.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the 29-year-old officer, who was working traffic and parking direction at that location, injured. The suspect, a 34-year-old man, had a gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspect and a group of people he was with were escorted out of the restaurant by the officer “for being intoxicated and belligerent,” police said.

The officer then took out his taser and aimed it at the ground. The suspect grabbed the officer’s taser and took off on foot, according to SAPD.

After a short pursuit, the suspect aimed the taser at the officer and struck him, police said.

The officer pulled out his gun and fired one round at the suspect, hitting him in the torso, according to SAPD. The suspect was taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition.

The off-duty officer was also taken to an area hospital out of precaution.

In a statement to KSAT, Somerset Police Chief Gary Reeves said that the off-duty officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal investigation and the department’s internal investigation.

