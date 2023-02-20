71º

Arson investigators looking for clues after 2 separate fires start at one home

Home was undergoing renovations, firefighters say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

The fire on the back side of the home caused the most damage. Another fire blackened an area on the side of the home. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators have been looking for clues, including surveillance video, that might shed some light on how two separate fires broke out at one East Side home.

Fire crews answering the call around 4:15 a.m. Monday say they found separate fires, one on the back of the two-story home and one on the side, in the 400 block of Hammond Avenue.

RELATED: 2-story home undergoing renovations on East Side damaged by 2 separate fires, SAFD says

They were able to extinguish both fires without anyone being injured.

Firefighters said no one was living in the home, that it appeared to be undergoing renovations.

They said the fires spread throughout both floors in the interior of the home, causing extensive damage.

Hammond Fire image. (KSAT)

Afterward, arson investigators looked through the rubble and also scoured the streets nearby, looking for surveillance video from other homes.

As of late Monday morning, there was no word on the exact cause of the fire and no arrests had been made.

