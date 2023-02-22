Man hospitalized after being stabbed during altercation on NE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in in the hospital after being stabbed during an altercation on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Walzem Road, not far from Midcrown Drive and Roosevelt High School.

According to police, two men were walking near an apartment complex when a disagreement happened and a fight broke out. That’s when, police say, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the leg.

The man with the knife ran away on foot. He has not been found. The victim had some defense wounds on his hands, police said.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD did not say exactly what the fight was about. The investigation is ongoing, police said.