Driver rescued after rollover crash along Highway 281 on North Side

A woman was rescued from her vehicle after a rollover crash on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the intersection of Donella Drive and U.S. Highway 281.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was rescued from her vehicle overnight after a rollover crash on the North Side.

San Antonio police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Donella Drive and U.S. Highway 281.

Details about what caused the accident are unknown at this time, but police said she crashed and rolled over her vehicle.

She was pinned inside her vehicle and had to be rescued by firefighters, police said. She was not found to be intoxicated and was released to family members.

No other cars were involved.

Read also: