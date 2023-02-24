Home a total loss after fire in neighborhood south of downtown

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in the 500 block of W. Highland Blvd.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire in a neighborhood south of downtown destroyed one home and caused damage to two others on Friday morning.

The fire was reported before 6 a.m. in the 500 block of W. Highland Boulevard, near Roosevelt Avenue.

According to SAFD, the house that was a total loss was vacant at the time of the fire.

One of the homes that had damage was an Airbnb, and that home was also vacant.

The cause of the fire isn’t known at this time.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in the 500 block of W. Highland Blvd. (KSAT)

