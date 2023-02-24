Student arrested after found with gun at Roosevelt High School, NEISD officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A Roosevelt High School student was arrested Friday after a gun was found in his possession, North East ISD officials said.

According to a letter sent to parents, during a routine safety check, an administrator heard suspicious activity going on in one of the school restrooms and took seven students into the principal’s office.

During the investigation, the gun was found in the student’s backpack.

The North East Police Department arrested the student, who now faces criminal charges.

“Although the student said he had no ill intentions with the weapon and did not make any threatening statements, serious school consequences will be administered as well,” the letter said.

Parents are urged to speak with their children about taking prohibited items to school, “especially ones that could cause unintended fear or panic.”

