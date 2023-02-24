San Marcos middle school student struck, killed by vehicle in school drop-off lane

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A San Marcos student was struck and killed in the parking lot of a middle school Friday morning, city officials said.
The fatality occurred around 8:30 a.m. at Goodnight Middle School on State Highway 123.
City officials said a school resource officer on campus communicated over the police radio that a vehicle had struck an 11-year-old student in the drop-off lane. Additional officers arrived on the scene and confirmed the fatality.
The student was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver is not expected to be charged.