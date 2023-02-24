San Marcos middle school student struck, killed by vehicle in school drop-off lane

(Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A San Marcos student was struck and killed in the parking lot of a middle school Friday morning, city officials said.

The fatality occurred around 8:30 a.m. at Goodnight Middle School on State Highway 123.

City officials said a school resource officer on campus communicated over the police radio that a vehicle had struck an 11-year-old student in the drop-off lane. Additional officers arrived on the scene and confirmed the fatality.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is not expected to be charged.

Also on KSAT.com: