62º

Local News

San Marcos middle school student struck, killed by vehicle in school drop-off lane

Fatality happened at Goodnight Middle School on Friday morning

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: San Marcos
Goodnight Middle School in San Marcos. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A San Marcos student was struck and killed in the parking lot of a middle school Friday morning, city officials said.

The fatality occurred around 8:30 a.m. at Goodnight Middle School on State Highway 123.

City officials said a school resource officer on campus communicated over the police radio that a vehicle had struck an 11-year-old student in the drop-off lane. Additional officers arrived on the scene and confirmed the fatality.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is not expected to be charged.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email