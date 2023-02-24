SAPD seeks clues on 5-year anniversary of San Antonio rapper’s shooting death

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking clues into the shooting death of a San Antonio rapper five years ago.

Christopher Polk was ambushed while driving after he had just left the Ice Lounge at Evers Road and Loop 410 on Feb. 24, 2018, police said.

SAPD released surveillance footage that shows two suspect vehicles, a silver SUV and a black sedan, that may have opened fire on Polk’s car on Loop 410 near Bandera Road.

Police said the SUV and sedan followed Polk’s car on the access road, then drove alongside Polk’s car and fired multiple times.

The black sedan pulled in front of Polk’s car and slowed down, forcing Polk to also slow down.

A passenger in Polk’s car was also shot, but he was able to grab control of the steering wheel.

Polk died at the scene, and the passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No one has been arrested in his death, and SAPD is asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 210-207-7635.

Crime Stoppers has also offered a reward for more information.

