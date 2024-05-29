Spurs willing to hear trade offers for forward Keldon Johnson, reports say

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN ANTONIO – Recent speculation surrounds the future of San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, with rumors suggesting that the team is open to hearing trade offers for the University of Kentucky product.

As reported by ClutchPoints Brett Siegel, the Spurs are leaving the door open when it comes to Johnson.

Selected as the 29th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Johnson has shown improvement in his points per game over his first four seasons in the league. However, his scoring average dipped this season from 22.0 to 15.7 points per game.

The decrease in production can be attributed to changes within the team, particularly the emergence of a new offensive focal point Victor Wembanyama. This shift led to a decrease in Johnson’s playing time and shots per game, as well as a transition from a starting role to a backup position.

Last season Johnson played in 63 games, making 63 starts. This season, he only had 27 starts in 69 games played. KJ ended up being the odd man out of the starting lineup to make room for Wemby.

Despite the challenging adjustment, Johnson remained dedicated to supporting his team and making the most of his opportunities on the court. During his season-ending presser back in April, Johnson said the move to the bench was tough, but he continued to do whatever it takes to put the team in the best situation to be successful.

Known for his positive attitude and camaraderie with teammates, 24-year-old Johnson remains under contract for the next three seasons following a $74 million extension signed last year.

