Woman shot in apparent drive-by outside home on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot during an apparent drive-by on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just after 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Calle Valencia Street, not far from SW 34th Street and Castroville Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she’s expected to recover.

Police said the woman and some family and friends were on the front porch when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire. Investigators found as many as five shell casings in the street.

SAPD at this time, there is no description of either the vehicle or the suspect. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.