Man killed while working at construction site in Schertz, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old man was killed while working at a construction site in Schertz on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Schertz Police Department.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in a field located in the 17000 block of Tejas Way, not far from FM 3009 and Nacogdoches Road.

Recommended Videos

According to police, emergency crews arrived to find a man deceased. Police say he was killed while working for the Yantis Construction Company on the site. It is unclear, however, exactly just how the man died.

The Yantis Construction Company is presently working with investigators. The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

Schertz police said the death is being investigated and that OSHA has also been notified because the accident occurred at a construction site.