Van fails to yield onto highway, causes 18-wheeler to rollover, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler rollover crash closed down part of a highway on the city’s Southwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around midnight on Interstate 35, near Fischer Road.

According to police, a van had failed to yield while entering the highway and caused an 18-wheeler to react and rollover.

Police said both vehicles ended up off the highway on the access road and a nearby grassy median.

The driver of the van was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with what was described by officers as “minor injuries”.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, HERO and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

