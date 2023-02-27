Whataburger fan favorite Buffalo ranch chicken sandwich, salad back on menu for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Good news if you prefer your Whataburger with a little kick — fan-favorite Buffalo ranch items are returning to the menu.

The Whataburger Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich and Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad are returning for a limited time, the restaurant announced on Monday.

The sandwich features three crispy Whatachick’n Strip tenders and two slices of Monterey Jack cheese with Whataburger’s Buffalo Sauce and Buttermilk Ranch.

The salad option comes with a choice of grilled chicken, Whatachick’n or a spicy chicken filet.

“The Buffalo Ranch Chicken lineup continues to be one of our most popular limited-time offers, with fans frequently requesting its return,” said Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler. “The perfectly spicy taste of Whataburger’s original-recipe Buffalo Sauce that makes these entrées unique is a great example of the bold flavors and quality ingredients our guests love and expect.”