SAISD hopes to add electric buses to its fleet

District applies for grant to purchase 9 electric buses, charging stations

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD students may soon be riding in cleaner and quieter school buses.

The district has applied for a grant for electric school buses through the U.S. Department of Energy Renew Americas Renew America’s School Grant Program.

The grant would pay for about nine electric buses and charging stations.

District officials said an electric bus costs about $450,000 compared to $140,000 for a propane bus.

“Currently we have diesel, clean diesel and we have propane and we are hoping for electric. As we phase in electric and propane, we want to phase the diesel,” said Albert Ross, a driver trainer for SAISD.

The electric bus has safety features, including cameras around the vehicle.

“We’ve really been putting in a push behind going clean, and we hope the government sees that,” Ross said.

About the Authors:

Tiffany Huertas is known for her in-depth storytelling and her involvement with the community.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

