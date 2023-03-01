Sources confirm San Antonio hospital to close after nearly 40 years

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Vista Medical Center, formerly known as Southwest General Hospital, will close after nearly 40 years of operation, multiple sources confirmed to KSAT Wednesday.

An exact date for the closure of the 325-bed medical facility has not yet been released. A spokesperson for Texas Vista Medical Center declined to comment.

“Any loss of access to health care – particularly in underserved portions of our community – is concerning,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KSAT. “The announced hospital closure is a loss for the South Side and our city as a whole.”

Sources familiar with the plans tell KSAT that a formal announcement on the hospital’s closure is expected to come Wednesday afternoon.

The hospital currently has around 175 patients and 800 employees, a source told KSAT.

“Although the City of San Antonio does not own or operate hospitals, area hospital leaders, such as UHS, have informed us that they will be meeting to discuss the impact of this development, and best approaches for ensuring that all San Antonio residents have the access they deserve,” Nirenberg added.

Steward Hospitals owns the San Antonio healthcare facility, located at 7400 Barlite Boulevard, not far from I-35 and S. Zarzamora Street.

According to the Texas Vista Medical Center website, the hospital is the only healthcare facility in that section of the city.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act states that employers with more than 100 employees are required to provide 60 days notice ahead of the closure of their business.

The WARN Act is intended to offer protection to workers, their families and communities, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

A Steward Hospital spokeswoman said the company had no comment when reached via email Wednesday morning.

KSAT will update this article as more information becomes available.

