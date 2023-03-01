81º

LIVE

Local News

Sources confirm San Antonio hospital to close after nearly 40 years

Formal announcement on the hospital’s closure expected Wednesday

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Tags: San Antonio, Health
Texas Vista Medical Center, formerly Soutwest General Hospital. (Google Street View)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Vista Medical Center, formerly known as Southwest General Hospital, will close after nearly 40 years of operation, multiple sources confirmed to KSAT Wednesday.

An exact date for the closure of the 325-bed medical facility has not yet been released. A spokesperson for Texas Vista Medical Center declined to comment.

“Any loss of access to health care – particularly in underserved portions of our community – is concerning,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KSAT. “The announced hospital closure is a loss for the South Side and our city as a whole.”

Sources familiar with the plans tell KSAT that a formal announcement on the hospital’s closure is expected to come Wednesday afternoon.

The hospital currently has around 175 patients and 800 employees, a source told KSAT.

“Although the City of San Antonio does not own or operate hospitals, area hospital leaders, such as UHS, have informed us that they will be meeting to discuss the impact of this development, and best approaches for ensuring that all San Antonio residents have the access they deserve,” Nirenberg added.

Steward Hospitals owns the San Antonio healthcare facility, located at 7400 Barlite Boulevard, not far from I-35 and S. Zarzamora Street.

According to the Texas Vista Medical Center website, the hospital is the only healthcare facility in that section of the city.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act states that employers with more than 100 employees are required to provide 60 days notice ahead of the closure of their business.

The WARN Act is intended to offer protection to workers, their families and communities, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

A Steward Hospital spokeswoman said the company had no comment when reached via email Wednesday morning.

KSAT will update this article as more information becomes available.

Related:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram