Man shot, his vehicle stolen on city’s Southwest Side

Police find victim with gunshot wound in shoulder in 800 block of Price Avenue

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Shooting, SAPD, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Thursday morning on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to San Antonio police, officers found the victim around 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Price Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim told officers that he and a 26-year-old man got into an argument when the man hit him in the back of the head with a gun and shot him. The gunman then stole the victim’s vehicle and took off.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an undetermined condition.

