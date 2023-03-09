Man shot, his vehicle stolen on city’s Southwest Side

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder in the 800 block of Price Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Thursday morning on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to San Antonio police, officers found the victim around 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Price Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim told officers that he and a 26-year-old man got into an argument when the man hit him in the back of the head with a gun and shot him. The gunman then stole the victim’s vehicle and took off.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an undetermined condition.

Also on KSAT.com: