San Antonio woman charged in man’s shooting death won’t serve jail time, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A woman arrested in connection with a man’s fatal shooting in 2021 will not serve jail time.

Monique Denay Scott, 32, was granted eight years of deferred adjudication on the lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, meaning her record will be cleared if she adheres to probation terms. She was previously indicted for murder in the May 5, 2021, death of Gary Smith, 31.

San Antonio police initially said that Scott drove the shooter, Calvin Williams, to the Oak Manor Apartments in the 2300 block of Austin Highway.

Williams opened fire on Smith as he sat in the driver’s seat of a parked car, an arrest warrant affidavit states. Smith was struck in the head and died at the scene, police said.

Williams, 35, was found guilty of murder earlier this month and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Calvin Williams has been charged with murder, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. (Bexar County Jail)

An arrest affidavit states that Smith’s girlfriend was in a stairwell at the time of the shooting and heard someone yell out to Smith before gunfire erupted. She didn’t witness the shooting, she said, but she recognized the male’s voice as Williams’.

Investigators said she had seen Williams drive the suspect vehicle, a beige Nissan Altima with a missing hubcap, before, and identified the owner of the vehicle as one of Williams’ girlfriends.

Through records, police confirmed the Altima was registered to a girlfriend, who was not present at the time of the shooting.

Officers also discovered that Smith was driving a vehicle that belonged to Williams’ other girlfriend, who was incarcerated at the time of the shooting.

The incarcerated woman wanted Williams to retrieve the vehicle, the affidavit states.

Records show that Scott and Williams communicated before the shooting and that he texted “nobody will no where I’m at until dis situation over.”

They were both indicted in January 2022.

Read also: