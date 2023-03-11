87º

2 injured in crash involving ambulance in Medina County, officials say

Crash reported on Potranco Road near Highway 211 in Medina County

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Bexar County Medics respond to crash in Medina County, involving an ambulance and another vehicle. (Medina County Fire Department/EMS)

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Two people were injured after an ambulance crashed into a car on the way to a hospital, according to the Medina County Fire Department.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Potranco Road near Highway 211 in Medina County.

Officials said an Allegiance Mobile Health ambulance was transporting a patient to a hospital when a vehicle pulled out of a parking lot directly in front of the ambulance and crashed into the ambulance.

Medina County FD said the driver of the car had to be extricated by firefighters.

The patient and driver of the car were taken to a hospital by Bexar County medics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Medina County FD said that the ambulance was traveling at the posted speed limit.

