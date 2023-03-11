Motorcyclist hospitalized in critical condition after crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Motorcycle crashed in the 11600 block of Bandera Road on March 10, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 11700 block of Bandera Road.

Police said the man was headed westbound on Bandera when he attempted to cross an intersection and hit a median.

He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed on the roadway, said SAPD.

EMS transported him to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.