Motorcyclist hospitalized in critical condition after crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 11700 block of Bandera Road.
Police said the man was headed westbound on Bandera when he attempted to cross an intersection and hit a median.
He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed on the roadway, said SAPD.
EMS transported him to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.