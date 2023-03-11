73º

LIVE

Local News

Motorcyclist hospitalized in critical condition after crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 11700 block of Bandera Rd.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, North Side, SAPD, Crash
Motorcycle crashed in the 11600 block of Bandera Road on March 10, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 11700 block of Bandera Road.

Police said the man was headed westbound on Bandera when he attempted to cross an intersection and hit a median.

He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed on the roadway, said SAPD.

EMS transported him to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email