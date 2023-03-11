88º

Local News

City of San Antonio prepares to launch new feature in 311 customer service app

City officials highlight 311 non-emergency call center resource on March 11.

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, 311, 311 SA, Customer Service, Community

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio celebrated its non-emergency information call center with “311 Day” on Saturday.

City customer service agents have responded to thousands of help requests and reported problems since the app’s launch 23 years ago.

Now, city leaders are planning to add a new internet feature to the app, which is designed to make navigating city services and operations easier.

The call center is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and has 45 call takers. They average about 3,000 to 3,200 calls a week -- that’s about 800,000 calls a year.

Call center director Paula Stallcup said residents and visitors call most of the time to request services or report a problem.

“People call us for solid waste services, maybe they are calling us to find out what they can put in different containers. They are calling us about potholes or other street concerns. They are calling us about any animal care concerns that some individuals may have,” Stallcup said.

The app’s newest feature will have a built-in virtual assistant, similar to the iPhone’s “Siri.”

Although there is no word yet on the official launch date, city leaders are expecting it to be ready before the end of the year.

For now, Stallcup said, “311 is here to help the community in whatever services or information that you need.”

To learn more about 311, click here.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Allysa Cole is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in September 2022. She previously worked in the Rio Grande Valley at KGBT, KRGV and Azteca Valle. She started her career at WHPM FOX23 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after graduating from University of Southern Mississippi. Allysa is a Detroit native.

email

facebook

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email