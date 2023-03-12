Best spring break staycation spots for locals in San Antonio

The sun is setting later, the temperatures are rising and that means spring break has arrived in San Antonio, but so have the tourists.

Here are a couple of spots to check out this week.

Spring break is the first week paddle boards and kayak rentals will be available at Woodlawn Lake and Elmendorf Lake.

The Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the nonprofit Expedition School.

All the proceeds go toward helping visually-impaired adults and people living with developmental disabilities.

The Assistant Director of Expedition School Adam Shedlowski said they’re going to be open as long as the weather is pleasant.

“There is a cold front coming in, so check Instagram, check our website, or just call or text us anytime for the latest closures. And then once the summer rolls around, we’re open daily,” Shedlowksi said.

The organization provides life vests and rentals, which start at $15.

No need to head to the beach, there is plenty of sand and water at Hemisfair Park.

One family visiting Hemisfair said they can always find something to do during spring break.

“We always just take plans and go with the flow. So we do Six Flags, SeaWorld, the Mall,” one local said.

