Behind the Kitchen Door: Checking in on Spring Break hot spots

SAN ANTONIO – Spring Break is a busy time for families from near and far to explore all of the fun activities San Antonio has to offer. Whether it’s riding coasters at amusement parks, wandering through museums, bowling or jumping on trampolines there’s plenty to keep a family busy over the spring break vacation.
Of course, doing all those activities works up a healthy appetite but you don’t want to have to worry about how clean the place is.
Behind the Kitchen Door has pulled the recent inspection reports for dozens of local entertainment establishments and popular attractions that also serve food.
Overall, the vast majority of the businesses got high scores from health inspectors with only minor deductions for health code violations.
Here’s what we found:
Family Entertainment Venues
- Main Event Entertainment
- 1911 N FM 1604 E
- Date: 12/07/2022
- Score 100
- Main Event Entertainment
- 8514 State Hwy 151
- Date: 02/17/2023
- Score 97
- Minor deductions including “debris in the coolers for the bar area where the glassware is stored.”
- Bowlero San Antonio
- 13307 US 281 Hwy
- Date: 01/02/2023
- Score 90
- Deductions for violations including “multiple cleaned utensils with food debris still on them,” “multiple chemical spray bottles without labeling,” “debris accumulation on the interior ceiling of the ice machine,” and “The ware washing machine at the bar did not have sanitizer hooked up to it upon arrival.”
- Bowlero Thousand Oaks
- 4330 Thousand Oaks
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 93
- Deductions included “establishment unable to show proof of current permit,” “unable to show proof of food handler certifications,” and “pests in kitchen.”
- Astro Bowl Sports Center
- 3203 Harry Wurzbach
- Date: 08/19/2022
- Score 94
- Deductions included “wet and distressed chlorine testing strips,” “soiled fan that was located in the kitchen,” “sanitizer buckets reading higher than 200 PPM.”
- Urban Air Adventure Park
- 11791 Bandera Rd
- Date: 12/15/2022
- Score 94
- Deductions included, “need to ensure to label all working, chemical spray bottles with the common name of the chemical,” “need to ensure that there is at least one employee that has a current, non-expired certified food manager’s certificate and who is physically present during the kitchen’s hours of operation,” and “some general cleaning is needed on the floor in between, underneath, and behind fryer and other cooking equipment.”
- Urban Air Adventure Park South
- 165 Military Dr SW
- Date: 11/23/2022
- Score 95
- Deductions included, “ice scoop in small soda fountain laying in ice. Also observed: ice scoop on main ice machine stored on top of ice machine. Needs to be stored where no contamination to ice scoop or ice will occur,” “family restroom door is not self closing. must be self closing,” and “inspection report not posted.”
- Urban Air Park North
- 618 Loop 410 NW
- Date: 10/21/2022
- Score 98
- Minor deduction for “no certified food manager present during inspection.”
- Altitude Trampoline Park
- 11075 IH 10 W
- Date: 11/16/2022
- Score 100
- Flipz Trampoline Park
- 910 SE Military Dr
- Date: 09/01/2022
- Score 100
- Andretti Indoor Karting and Game
- 5527 N 1604 W
- Date: 12/07/2022
- Score 93
- Violations included, “sanitizer containers on the same level with food items,” “working containers, spray bottles, without labeling to indicate the toxic/poisonous chemical,” “Observed a Certified Food Manager certificate was not posted.”
Golf
- TopGolf San Antonio
- 5539 N FM 1604 W
- Date: 10/17/2022
- Score 97
- Deductions for “raw chicken on the same shelf as shrimp cocktail.”
- Alamo City Golf Trail
- 13202 Scarsdale Dr
- Date: 01/30/2023
- Score 98
- Brackenridge Park Golf Course
- San Antonio , TX 78212
- Date: 09/05/2022
- Score 100
- Cedar Creek Golf Course
- 8250 Vista Colina
- Date: 12/22/2022
- Score 100
- Embassy Golf
- 500 Embassy Oaks
- Date: 11/03/2022
- Score 95
- Deductions included violations for “not have any testing devices for the bleach sanitizer on-site,” and “food-contact surfaces are not sanitized after being cleaned.”
- Mission Del Lago Golf Course
- 1250 Mission Grande
- Date: 07/21/2022
- Score 100
- Olmos Basin Golf Course
- 7022 McCullough Ave
- Date: 10/07/2022
- Score 100
- Riverside Golf Course
- 203 McDonald St
- Date: 08/08/2022
- Score 98
- 31 5-202.12(A) Hand washing facility provide water at a temperature of at least 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) through a mixing valve or combination faucet. PLEASE ENSURE HOT WATER IS TURNED ON AT HAND SINK.
- Silverhorn Golf Club of Texas
- 1100 W Bitters Rd
- Date: 11/09/2022
- Score 100
- Willow Springs Golf Course
- 202 AT&T Center Parkway
- Date: 03/03/2023
- Score 99
- 43 6-501.14(A) Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt, and other materials. Remove dust and debris from AC vent above by the ice machine
Movie Theaters
- Santikos Westlakes Theater
- 1255 Loop 410 SW #117
- Date: 02/17/2023
- Score 96
- Deductions included, “small leak in the hand sink faucet,” “boxes of food and sauces on the floor in the walk in cooler and dry good storage area,” and “tongs stored directly in the bin of pickles. Ensure all utensils are stored properly with their handles facing up.”
- Santikos Northwest
- 7600 IH 10 W
- Date: 01/04/2023
- Score 100
- Santikos Embassy 14 Theater
- 13707 Embassy Row
- Date: 02/20/2023
- Score 98
- Minor deduction for “ware washing machine was not dispensing any detectable levels of sanitizer.”
- Palladium Theater
- 17703 IH 10 W
- Date: 02/14/2023
- Score 96
- Minor deductions for, “two instances of off temperature control cold hold,” “a build up of refuse in the enclosure area,” and “oil/grease leaking out of the disposal unit and running to the street.”
- Alamo Draft House Cinemas
- 618 Loop 410 NW
- Date: 12/12/2022
- Score 100
- AMC Theater Rivercenter 9
- 849 E Commerce St
- Date: 05/02/2022
- Score 100
- AMC Theaters Alamo IMAX 2
- 849 E Commerce St
- Date: 05/02/2022
- Score 100
- Empire Theater
- 226 N St Mary’s
- Date: 04/26/2022
- Score 100
- Galaxy Theater
- 2938 NE Loop 410
- Date: 12/23/2022
- Score 100
- Cinemark San Antonio 16
- 5063 NW Loop 410
- Date: 08/23/2022
- Score 98
- The Magik Theater
- 420 S Alamo St
- Date: 11/29/2022
- Score 100
- The Majestic/Ambassador Theater Group
- 224 E Houston St
- Date: 07/15/2022
- Score 100
- The Woodlawn Theater
- 1920 Fredericksburg Rd
- Date: 10/11/2022
- Score 100
Museums
- Alamo Gift Museum
- 300 Alamo Plaza
- Date: 08/10/2022
- Score 100
- Buckhorn Saloon & Museum
- 318 E Houston St
- Date: 09/12/2022
- Score 100
- McNay Art Museum/Snack Bar
- 6000 N New Braunfels
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- Plaza Wax Museum
- 301 Alamo Plaza
- Date: 07/26/2022
- Score 100
- The DoSeum Catering
- 2800 Broadway
- Date: 11/21/2022
- Score 100
- Witte HEB Science Treehouse/Gift Shop
- 3801 Broadway B
- Date: 10/25/2022
- Score 97
San Antonio Zoo
- Aussie Snacks
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 97
- Bistro Cafe
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 95
- Deductions for, “soil residue on interior wall of metal food storage containers,” and “food stored on freezer floor.”
- Coke Cart
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 100
- Dippin Dots
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 100
- Kiddie Park
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 96
- Deductions for not marking commercially prepared food and not having a hand washing facility accessible.
- Lions Pride Gift Shop
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 08/23/2022
- Score 100
- Nanooki
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 100
- Outpost Amazonia
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 95
- Violations included, “filled chip baskets stacked on top of one another. ensure food is protected from contamination by placing a food grade protective barrier on top of filled baskets.”
- Riverview Cafe
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 100
- Sazoombi
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 100
- Snack-a-Roos
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 97
- Deductions for improperly storing in-use utensils and nonfood-contact surfaces that were in need of cleaning.
- Starbucks
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 95
- Violations included, “several small black flying insects throughout the establishment,” “refrigeration units are in need of cleaning, observed food debris bottom shelves,” and “food storage containers not identified by common name.”
- Train Depot
- 3903 N St Mary’s
- Date: 10/14/2022
- Score 97
SeaWorld San Antonio
- Adaptations
- 10500 SeaWorld Dr #98e
- San Antonio, TX 78251
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Adventure Gifts
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- AQSW Turi Beach Bar
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Aquatica Pool Bar
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Azul Stadium
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Big Surf Snacks
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- Currents
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Dine With Shamu
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Dippin Dots Ice Cream Hut
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- FOP market
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Harbor Market
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- Hat Shack
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Ice Cream Parlor
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- Journey To Atlantis
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Kiwi Traders
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Lone Star Lakeside Bar
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Main Mast North End Park Front Gate
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Mango Market
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- Ocean Treasures
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Penguin Gifts
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Pizza & More
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- Ports of Call
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Rio Grill
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- Rositas
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- Sea Lion Walrus Otter Stadium
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Sea Star Market
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- SeaWorld Employee Cafe & Bakery
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- SeaWorld Food Service Warehouse Food Service Warehouse
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- SeaWorld Ice Plant
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Shamu Market
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Shamu Soft Serve
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Shamu’s Smoke House
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- Shamu’s Emporium
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Ski Stadium Snacks
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Snack Attack
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- Stingray Market
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Sweet Treats Bakery
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- The Point
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- Treasure Trove
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Waterstone Grill
- Date: 02/23/2023
- Score 100
- Wave Breaker Market
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
- Whitewater Exchange
- Date: 02/24/2023
- Score 100
Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Metro Health reports for Six Flags Fiesta Texas did not list each food location by name so it was difficult to know the score for each individual food business in the park. Based on the available reports most of the locations were last inspected on February 18 and 19 of this year. A few of the locations were inspected last year in August and September.
The majority of the locations got perfect scores of 100. The lowest score was a 97.
*Note: this is not a comprehensive list. It only includes venues popular with Spring Breakers that are located within the city of San Antonio that had recent health inspections available through San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.
Score Guide:
100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores
