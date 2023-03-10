Behind the Kitchen Door: Checking in on Spring Break hot spots

SAN ANTONIO – Spring Break is a busy time for families from near and far to explore all of the fun activities San Antonio has to offer. Whether it’s riding coasters at amusement parks, wandering through museums, bowling or jumping on trampolines there’s plenty to keep a family busy over the spring break vacation.

Of course, doing all those activities works up a healthy appetite but you don’t want to have to worry about how clean the place is.

Behind the Kitchen Door has pulled the recent inspection reports for dozens of local entertainment establishments and popular attractions that also serve food.

Overall, the vast majority of the businesses got high scores from health inspectors with only minor deductions for health code violations.

Here’s what we found:

Family Entertainment Venues

Main Event Entertainment 1911 N FM 1604 E Date: 12/07/2022 Score 100

Main Event Entertainment 8514 State Hwy 151 Date: 02/17/2023 Score 97 Minor deductions including “debris in the coolers for the bar area where the glassware is stored.”

Bowlero San Antonio 13307 US 281 Hwy Date: 01/02/2023 Score 90 Deductions for violations including “multiple cleaned utensils with food debris still on them,” “multiple chemical spray bottles without labeling,” “debris accumulation on the interior ceiling of the ice machine,” and “The ware washing machine at the bar did not have sanitizer hooked up to it upon arrival.”

Bowlero Thousand Oaks 4330 Thousand Oaks Date: 10/14/2022 Score 93 Deductions included “establishment unable to show proof of current permit,” “unable to show proof of food handler certifications,” and “pests in kitchen.”

Astro Bowl Sports Center 3203 Harry Wurzbach Date: 08/19/2022 Score 94 Deductions included “wet and distressed chlorine testing strips,” “soiled fan that was located in the kitchen,” “sanitizer buckets reading higher than 200 PPM.”

Urban Air Adventure Park 11791 Bandera Rd Date: 12/15/2022 Score 94 Deductions included, “need to ensure to label all working, chemical spray bottles with the common name of the chemical,” “need to ensure that there is at least one employee that has a current, non-expired certified food manager’s certificate and who is physically present during the kitchen’s hours of operation,” and “some general cleaning is needed on the floor in between, underneath, and behind fryer and other cooking equipment.”

Urban Air Adventure Park South 165 Military Dr SW Date: 11/23/2022 Score 95 Deductions included, “ice scoop in small soda fountain laying in ice. Also observed: ice scoop on main ice machine stored on top of ice machine. Needs to be stored where no contamination to ice scoop or ice will occur,” “family restroom door is not self closing. must be self closing,” and “inspection report not posted.”

Urban Air Park North 618 Loop 410 NW Date: 10/21/2022 Score 98 Minor deduction for “no certified food manager present during inspection.”

Altitude Trampoline Park 11075 IH 10 W Date: 11/16/2022 Score 100

Flipz Trampoline Park 910 SE Military Dr Date: 09/01/2022 Score 100

Andretti Indoor Karting and Game 5527 N 1604 W Date: 12/07/2022 Score 93 Violations included, “sanitizer containers on the same level with food items,” “working containers, spray bottles, without labeling to indicate the toxic/poisonous chemical,” “Observed a Certified Food Manager certificate was not posted.”



Golf

TopGolf San Antonio 5539 N FM 1604 W Date: 10/17/2022 Score 97 Deductions for “raw chicken on the same shelf as shrimp cocktail.”

Alamo City Golf Trail 13202 Scarsdale Dr Date: 01/30/2023 Score 98

Brackenridge Park Golf Course San Antonio , TX 78212 Date: 09/05/2022 Score 100

Cedar Creek Golf Course 8250 Vista Colina Date: 12/22/2022 Score 100

Embassy Golf 500 Embassy Oaks Date: 11/03/2022 Score 95 Deductions included violations for “not have any testing devices for the bleach sanitizer on-site,” and “food-contact surfaces are not sanitized after being cleaned.”

Mission Del Lago Golf Course 1250 Mission Grande Date: 07/21/2022 Score 100

Olmos Basin Golf Course 7022 McCullough Ave Date: 10/07/2022 Score 100

Riverside Golf Course 203 McDonald St Date: 08/08/2022 Score 98 31 5-202.12(A) Hand washing facility provide water at a temperature of at least 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) through a mixing valve or combination faucet. PLEASE ENSURE HOT WATER IS TURNED ON AT HAND SINK.

Silverhorn Golf Club of Texas 1100 W Bitters Rd Date: 11/09/2022 Score 100

Willow Springs Golf Course 202 AT&T Center Parkway Date: 03/03/2023 Score 99 43 6-501.14(A) Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt, and other materials. Remove dust and debris from AC vent above by the ice machine



Movie Theaters

Santikos Westlakes Theater 1255 Loop 410 SW #117 Date: 02/17/2023 Score 96 Deductions included, “small leak in the hand sink faucet,” “boxes of food and sauces on the floor in the walk in cooler and dry good storage area,” and “tongs stored directly in the bin of pickles. Ensure all utensils are stored properly with their handles facing up.”

Santikos Northwest 7600 IH 10 W Date: 01/04/2023 Score 100

Santikos Embassy 14 Theater 13707 Embassy Row Date: 02/20/2023 Score 98 Minor deduction for “ware washing machine was not dispensing any detectable levels of sanitizer.”

Palladium Theater 17703 IH 10 W Date: 02/14/2023 Score 96 Minor deductions for, “two instances of off temperature control cold hold,” “a build up of refuse in the enclosure area,” and “oil/grease leaking out of the disposal unit and running to the street.”

Alamo Draft House Cinemas 618 Loop 410 NW Date: 12/12/2022 Score 100

AMC Theater Rivercenter 9 849 E Commerce St Date: 05/02/2022 Score 100

AMC Theaters Alamo IMAX 2 849 E Commerce St Date: 05/02/2022 Score 100

Empire Theater 226 N St Mary’s Date: 04/26/2022 Score 100

Galaxy Theater 2938 NE Loop 410 Date: 12/23/2022 Score 100

Cinemark San Antonio 16 5063 NW Loop 410 Date: 08/23/2022 Score 98

The Magik Theater 420 S Alamo St Date: 11/29/2022 Score 100

The Majestic/Ambassador Theater Group 224 E Houston St Date: 07/15/2022 Score 100

The Woodlawn Theater 1920 Fredericksburg Rd Date: 10/11/2022 Score 100



Museums

Alamo Gift Museum 300 Alamo Plaza Date: 08/10/2022 Score 100

Buckhorn Saloon & Museum 318 E Houston St Date: 09/12/2022 Score 100

McNay Art Museum/Snack Bar 6000 N New Braunfels Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

Plaza Wax Museum 301 Alamo Plaza Date: 07/26/2022 Score 100

The DoSeum Catering 2800 Broadway Date: 11/21/2022 Score 100

Witte HEB Science Treehouse/Gift Shop 3801 Broadway B Date: 10/25/2022 Score 97



San Antonio Zoo

Aussie Snacks 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 10/14/2022 Score 97

Bistro Cafe 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 10/14/2022 Score 95 Deductions for, “soil residue on interior wall of metal food storage containers,” and “food stored on freezer floor.”

Coke Cart 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 10/14/2022 Score 100

Dippin Dots 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 10/14/2022 Score 100

Kiddie Park 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 10/14/2022 Score 96 Deductions for not marking commercially prepared food and not having a hand washing facility accessible.

Lions Pride Gift Shop 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 08/23/2022 Score 100

Nanooki 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 10/14/2022 Score 100

Outpost Amazonia 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 10/14/2022 Score 95 Violations included, “filled chip baskets stacked on top of one another. ensure food is protected from contamination by placing a food grade protective barrier on top of filled baskets.”

Riverview Cafe 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 10/14/2022 Score 100

Sazoombi 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 10/14/2022 Score 100

Snack-a-Roos 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 10/14/2022 Score 97 Deductions for improperly storing in-use utensils and nonfood-contact surfaces that were in need of cleaning.

Starbucks 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 10/14/2022 Score 95 Violations included, “several small black flying insects throughout the establishment,” “refrigeration units are in need of cleaning, observed food debris bottom shelves,” and “food storage containers not identified by common name.”

Train Depot 3903 N St Mary’s Date: 10/14/2022 Score 97



SeaWorld San Antonio

Adaptations 10500 SeaWorld Dr #98e San Antonio, TX 78251 Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Adventure Gifts Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

AQSW Turi Beach Bar Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Aquatica Pool Bar Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Azul Stadium Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Big Surf Snacks Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100 Currents Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Dine With Shamu Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Dippin Dots Ice Cream Hut Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100 FOP market Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Harbor Market Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

Hat Shack Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Ice Cream Parlor Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

Journey To Atlantis Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Kiwi Traders Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Lone Star Lakeside Bar Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Main Mast North End Park Front Gate Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Mango Market Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

Ocean Treasures Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Penguin Gifts Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Pizza & More Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

Ports of Call Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Rio Grill Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

Rositas Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

Sea Lion Walrus Otter Stadium Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Sea Star Market Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

SeaWorld Employee Cafe & Bakery Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

SeaWorld Food Service Warehouse Food Service Warehouse Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

SeaWorld Ice Plant Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Shamu Market Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Shamu Soft Serve Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Shamu’s Smoke House Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

Shamu’s Emporium Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Ski Stadium Snacks Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Snack Attack Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

Stingray Market Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Sweet Treats Bakery Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

The Point Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

Treasure Trove Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Waterstone Grill Date: 02/23/2023 Score 100

Wave Breaker Market Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100

Whitewater Exchange Date: 02/24/2023 Score 100



Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Metro Health reports for Six Flags Fiesta Texas did not list each food location by name so it was difficult to know the score for each individual food business in the park. Based on the available reports most of the locations were last inspected on February 18 and 19 of this year. A few of the locations were inspected last year in August and September.

The majority of the locations got perfect scores of 100. The lowest score was a 97.

---------------------------------------

*Note: this is not a comprehensive list. It only includes venues popular with Spring Breakers that are located within the city of San Antonio that had recent health inspections available through San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

You can catch Tim’s BKD reports Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

---------------------------------------

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Want to know who has good scores and who doesn’t? We have a new tool for that.

Just click this link( https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2022/08/09/map-search-restaurant-inspections-around-san-antonio/ ) and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing all the scores for local food businesses.

The reports go back 6 months and are frequently updated.

